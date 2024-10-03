It’s not hard to see why the doodle, of whatever combination, is irresistible, especially for those looking for a first dog - they’re cute, fluffy and look like teddy bears (lots of them, in fact, are named Teddy or Bear). Popular perception is that their mixed parentage makes them healthier and better-behaved than either of their forebears. They’re also widely thought to be hypoallergenic (although this is not actually the case for every type of doodle), which gives them appeal to a certain sort of pet owner who doesn’t fancy hair on their cushions.