In under two miles there is a walk that packs real punch, taking in history, the beauty of our glens and perhaps the island’s most impressive waterfall.
Glen Mooar Glen is a lovely spot and you can either visit the area in its own right or as part of a longer walk.
I headed there with a friend and, having already been for a run that morning, decided on a short walk which still encompasses many highlights.
There is a handy parking spot close to the waterfall. If you are coming from Douglas, you turn off at Beinn-y-Phott Road, continue on to Sartfell Road. At the crossroads head straight across onto Ballaleigh Road and then about a mile further down there will be a lane to the left which takes you to the small car park.
Once parked up, we headed down a path and came to a gate on our right. You will then come across some rather steep steps which take you down to Spooyt Vane which means ‘white spout’ in Manx and is one of the highest waterfalls on the island.
The great thing about this idyllic spot is just how close you can get to the waterfall. The one at Glen Maye is perhaps bigger but you are kept at arm’s length.
At Spooyt Vane you can clamber over a few (rather slippery) rocks right to the edge of the plunge pool. If you are so inclined, you could even have a dip!
We had the waterfall to ourselves which provided a tranquil setting and almost felt spiritual. We had also timed it well as it was a sunny autumnal day but the recent rain ensured the water was plunging down impressively.
Spooyt Vane comes down in three stages and you can see this best halfway up the steps.
Once you clamber back up there is a path to the right which undulates through the glen which, at this time of year, is just starting t transform from green into the gorgeous yellows, reds and golden browns.
Before long you come to a glade which is where the keeil of Cabbal Pherick, or Patrick’s Chapel, once stood.
This is a listed ancient monument dating from 8th to 10th century, dedicated to St Patrick, together with a surrounding burial ground and the remains of a priest's cell.
There is a tragic tale linked to this chapel. It is said the priest of Cabbal Pherick was a cobbler by trade. One day he was so busy mending a pair of shoes that he did not realise it was a Sunday and should not be working but, instead, holding the service.
He asked his housekeeper to count the chicken eggs to wee what day it was. When she return and told him it was seven, he was horrified to find out it was Sunday.
The priest threw down his tools and rushed away so quickly that he fell down the Spooyt Vane and drowned. The chapel was never used again.
My friend had just been on a fungi identification course so we spent much of the walk looking for different mushrooms and toadstools.
As we slowly ambled through, we came across two stone pillars, 70ft in height, which are the remains of a railway viaduct which once spanned the valley from 1879 to 1968.
We came to the end of the glen and returned the same way.
You can expand the walk by heading across the road and to Port Mooar beach.
You can also park at Port Mooar car park and meander along field paths which then take you down the steps at the old viaduct and then up through the glen, along lanes which reward you with great views of the surrounding hills. Then a path will take you through Kirk Michael and back to the start which is around four miles.
However, I was more than happy with my much shorter walk which was thoroughly rewarding.