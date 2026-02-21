At the upper end of the luxury scale we have places like The Coach House in Ballasalla, where you can feast on caviare, pheasant and lobsters in surroundings of restrained opulence. The linen is fine, the silver and crystal sparkling, and nothing is spared in the way of service. An almost unlimited amount of money could be spent there, but on the other hand by choosing judiciously you could still have a very good meal with wine for under £10 a head, and considerably less in the Saddle Room. It is worth it for the experience.