The arrangements for the Manx Grand Prix 2025 have been well received.
I also enjoyed the Classic TT with top riders on exotic machinery. Such a shame the weather interrupted the race schedule, particularly the loss of the separate Formula One Classic.
It had been wonderful to see many riders and beautiful machines performing so well — and from a local perspective, Nathan Harrison was in top form in that class.
The Manx itself provided top-class racing, and I was proud to stand for our National Anthem at Braddan Bridge when Jamie Williams took the first of his two victories in the Junior Supersport.
With two third places as well, surely the man of the meeting — well done! I also enjoyed seeing the classic sidecar machines, which was far better than the centenary sidecar parade, and a superb turnout of former riders and machines reliving happy memories for us.
Congratulations to Andreas Racing Association for a fantastic Jurby Day, which was very well attended, with races, parades, good food and merchandise.
Several sidecar racers even gave ‘brave, willing and able volunteers’ the chance to be co-pilots around the 1.7-mile circuit.
I have never been on a sidecar in action, but it really demonstrates how fit the teams must be when facing the challenge of the Mountain Course or Southern 100 at speed.
At the TT Grandstand, a spectacular display marked 25 years since Joey Dunlop’s passing, with machines, leathers, trophies and more on show.
It was a first-class addition, supported by MNH and the TT Gallery, which also celebrated 90 years since the George Formby film No Limit.
John McGuinness loaned some special memorabilia to enrich the exhibition.
Looking back to 2000, we celebrated Joey’s three victories, especially the Duke Formula One race, when we invited UK Sports Minister Kate Hoey MP to garland the winner — fitting, given her heritage — alongside one of motorcycling’s legendary competitors, Geoff Duke.
At the prize presentation, I arranged for Joey to be honoured with his family present, presenting him with a Manx Sword of State to mark his 25th TT year, having started in 1975 and claimed his first win the following year. In the spur of the moment, the chance to ‘knight’ Sir Joey arose, and humble as always, he knelt before me as I performed the ceremony. In my opinion, it could not be more appropriate that nephew Michael has since taken up the baton of victories from his uncle — the greatest of all time.
A sincere thanks goes from all of us who are TT and MGP fans to the Isle of Man TT Marshals Organisation volunteers, the medics, the Manx Motor Cycle Club and everyone else involved in their success.
That includes my daughter, Sarah Maltby, Member for Motorsport.
For the TT and MGP to continue successfully, all parties — including the wider public — must recognise the value these historic events bring to the island, just as far-sighted legislators did back in 1907.
Finally, thanks to all who open churches and club halls to feed the fans with delicious homemade Manx food.
This year, the welcoming teams at Braddan Church Hall and at Union Mills Methodist Hall, led by Chris Lyon and team, certainly earned my gratitude!
------------------------------
Well, the piece about the dam at Clucas’s Laundry certainly got a positive reaction, thank you.
How nice it is to receive a handwritten letter. I’m not sure if it’s just me, but there is a sense of excitement and anticipation when one lands through the letterbox!
One such came from Ruth Cowin on behalf of herself and her brother John.
Their childhood days were spent down by the dam in the summer, keeping an eye on the two swans, moorhens, coots and ducks, and remembering all the people who used to come and feed them.
As youngsters, she and her brother played in the river and roamed everywhere. One day they even attempted to climb the laundry chimney at its full height — they got stuck halfway and had to be rescued by the workmen.
They also played with great big empty packing crates, and her brother was caught when one fell as he tried to run, sustaining a compound fracture to his leg.
Their dad, Ephie Cowin, worked at the laundry for many years, and she recalls that the laundry wagons they played in were called ‘ghost trains’.
Now there’s a topic for another day… White City with the ghost trains, dodgems, go-karts and roller coaster. Get in touch with your memories — and thanks once again, Ruth and John, for your kind words.
Another correspondent was Howard Callow, who told me there was a house at the back of the laundry called Meadow Cottage, where his grandparents Callow lived in the 1930s with his father and two siblings.
Later, in the early 1950s, his parents moved into Meadow Cottage and he spent the first two years of his life there (not that he remembers, of course). His father was by then the transport manager at the laundry. In his late teenage years, Howard had a summer job at the laundry as a van driver.
Now there’s another topic for another day… what summer job did you have? Deckchairs, horse tram, MER, buses, newspaper rounds, butcher, grocer’s delivery? Get in touch!
When Howard had his job as a driver, quite a few of the older ladies working there not only remembered his father (who tragically lost his life in the Winter Hill air disaster), but also remembered young Howard running into the canteen at lunchtimes, where the ladies in charge always gave him a couple of biscuits — a real treat in those days.
Regarding the dam itself, Howard recalled going there several times with his son, probably in the 1990s, to go fishing.
Geoff Walmsley used to organise junior angling competitions in the summer months, ensuring the dam was stocked with rainbow trout — and quite a few were caught!
I remember Geoff well, as I am sure many others will. He shared my passion for the TT, and in particular I recall two memories of him: arranging the renewal of the signage at Hailwood Heights, and reliving the excitement of the multi-cylinder Gilera at his favourite spot at Quarterbridge, when Michael Dunlop did a parade lap on it.
His family have also long been involved in the Parish Walk organisation, and his lovely wife Sylvia worked in my shop for some time, as did Pat Hall, who had worked at the laundry and later at Clucas’s Wool Shop before it closed.
One last memory comes from a former laundry worker, who remembered the 12-hour days with compulsory overtime during the busy summer months, and was very happy that nearby there was a shop selling the best pies and pasties!