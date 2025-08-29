At the prize presentation, I arranged for Joey to be honoured with his family present, presenting him with a Manx Sword of State to mark his 25th TT year, having started in 1975 and claimed his first win the following year. In the spur of the moment, the chance to ‘knight’ Sir Joey arose, and humble as always, he knelt before me as I performed the ceremony. In my opinion, it could not be more appropriate that nephew Michael has since taken up the baton of victories from his uncle — the greatest of all time.