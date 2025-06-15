Jacket potatoes are having a bit of a moment right now, thanks to the ever-churning world of social media.
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok recently, you may have seen viral stars like ‘Spudman’ or SpudBros. These are mobile jacket potato vendors who strap cameras to themselves and film their interactions with customers, all in the name of promotion. It’s smart marketing, and clearly effective. People are queueing for hours to grab a spud and maybe get their face in a trending clip.
As fun as it is to watch from your phone, I can’t imagine anything worse than trying to order lunch while being filmed, especially if someone’s struggling to understand my Welsh accent. Which is why I’m grateful that there are no cameras in Terry’s Tatos.
I visited the Strand Street cafe during a quiet lunch hour, inspired by all those viral clips, but not quite willing to stand in line for half the day.
There’s a warm story behind the name too. The business is named after owner Rachel Marsland’s uncle, Terry. As Rachel explained: ‘He absolutely loved the Isle of Man, coming over from the UK mainland from when he was 16 to the TT races, and visiting us here once we moved over back in 2012.’
One of the first things that caught my eye was the cast iron potato ovens behind the counter. These are the real deal. This place isn’t chasing trends or TikTok clout. It’s serious about potatoes.
My usual go-to would be a classic cheese and beans combo, or maybe chilli if the weather calls for it. But this time, something different caught my attention. The chicken supreme topping was calling my name.
Admittedly, my past experiences with chicken supreme haven’t been great. It was a staple at my Catholic primary school, and the gloopy, flavourless version served there is not something I look back on fondly. And yes, my gran was on the canteen team.
Still, I had read that Terry’s chicken supreme had been nominated in the 2024 Manx Menu competition, which was enough to convince me to give it another try.
While I waited, a member of staff struck up a conversation after hearing my accent and shared a story about an unfortunate holiday camp trip in my home patch. The atmosphere was relaxed, and there was a genuine friendliness to the way staff treated everyone who walked in.
When my order arrived, it was no lightweight. This was a two-handed jacket potato, crispy-skinned and buttery, with a fluffy interior that was cooked to perfection.
The topping didn’t disappoint either. The chicken supreme was rich, thick and creamy, with just enough tang to balance the mild Manx cheese. It completely wiped away those school dinner nightmares.
The portion was generous and satisfying. It took time to work through it, which gave me a chance to sit back and observe the flow of customers and conversations around me. I noticed how the staff greeted regulars by name, had a chat, and even brought out free toast for one of them.
With a third of the potato left and my stomach waving the white flag, I looked up and noticed a small sign on the wall that read, ‘It is what it is.’
For me, that summed up Terry’s Tatos perfectly. No cameras. No flash. Just solid, comforting food made with care and served with kindness.