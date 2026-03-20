For 60-plus years, the Rotary Club of Douglas has held a schools public speaking competition.
The Department of Education supports these annual events, and joining Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer in attendance was education minister Daphne Caine, department member Sarah Maltby and Mayor of Douglas Steven Crellin.
The host team consisted of Emily Corcoran as chair and speaker Aoife Cogan with ‘Welcome, Welcome’.
Second was the St Ninian’s team, chaired by Nomsa Mdalose, with speaker Emily Whitmore on the subject of ‘Man’s Best Friend?’
Next was Ballakermeen, chaired by Daisy Watson, with speaker Futura Vendemia presenting ‘Should under-15s be banned from social media?’
Castle Rushen High School then took to the stage with Ethan Harrison as chair and Henry Weaver speaking about ’eSports: sport, pastime or addiction?’
The final team represented Queen Elizabeth II High School, with Joseph Ridout in the chair and Maximus James presenting: ‘We all need more drama in our lives.’
The speaker spoke very confidently about his subject matter, and the team were judged worthy winners, with Castle Rushen runners-up and King William’s College taking third position.
The junior event was held at Willaston School.
A packed audience were treated to really interesting presentations. First was the home team, chaired by Marshall Quayle, with speakers Morgan Smith and Lavinia Coniglio-Barrows presenting “From horse trams to robot plans”, examining our heritage and future possibilities.
Then St John’s School, with chair Kayden Kitching, speaker Lorcan Bridson, and Millie Wolter, presented: ‘Oh yes it is! A look behind the panto curtain.’
This was a subject close to Lorcan’s heart as he is a member of Peel Pantaloons and he delivered it with a cool haircut and keen knowledge.
Next was Arbory School, with chair Tatum Erasmus and speakers Millie Harrison and Harriet Summers presenting: ‘My Island Home.’
Laxey School followed, with chair Millie Taylor, speaker Killian Reynolds, and Nora Boylan.
Killian spoke on ‘Small village, big invention… the Lady Isabella.’
From Victoria Road School, Castletown, the team of Talha Haroon (chair), speaker Kian Torpey, and Oonagh Shanahan presented: ‘Should we have more playtime?’
On a related topic, the team from St Thomas’ Church of England School tackled the concept of ’Three-day weekends,’ chaired by Kaiya England, with speakers Ara-Grace Wolno and Esme Gibb.
From Scoill Vallajeelt, the team consisted of chair James Swinhoe, speaker Ruby Corkish, and Esme Wilson.
Ruby spoke of her ambitions in competitions with her pony and the challenges of off-island travel in ‘Wind, waves and wishes’.
Representing Rushen School, chaired by Olivia Irving, with Constance Stewart and speaker Mia Huxley, addressed the important matter of ‘Why social media is harmful for those under 16.’
Judges Anne Clarke, Tim Lowley, and Jane Falconer had a very difficult job, such was the quality of entrants, but in the end first place was awarded to St John’s, second to Arbory, and third to St Thomas’. The event was led by a very capable MC, Manx Radio’s Judith Ley.
With Millie’s Harrison’s permission, I share her speech: ‘My Island Home’.
‘If I asked Google where the Isle of Man is, it would say “a small island in the Irish Sea”.
‘Small but mighty, I would say. Many of us locals refer to the island as “the Rock”, and at its most simple it is… a very old rock.
‘The Manx Geological Survey tells us that this land was formed more than 500 million years ago. It was shaped by ice, volcanoes, and moving tectonic plates.
‘The Celts believed that the Isle of Man was formed when the giant Finn McCool tore a huge chunk from Northern Ireland to hurl at a fleeing Scottish enemy.
‘He missed, throwing it too far, and instead it landed in the Irish Sea! Personally, I like the ancient Manx story of the island being the very top of an enchanted land that was sunk by Manannan mac Lir. Perhaps not entirely factual, but it’s a bit more fun than tectonic plate movement, don’t you think?
‘People have lived in the island for more than 8,000 years.
‘Those first settlers fished and hunted using simple tools that you can still see in the Manx Museum today.
‘From fierce Vikings to English lords and ladies, many people have come from far and wide to make this island their home. Today there are around 85,000 people living in the island, and they are nearly all at the McDonald’s drive-through at the same time.
‘I was born here 10 and a half years ago, and I love it here. I have the best friends, the best school, and the teachers aren’t too bad either.
‘I’m joking, of course—they’re awful! No, I feel very lucky to have such helpful teachers, and we have so many opportunities in sport, music and the arts.
‘My parents regularly have to stop me joining another club: “You need to sleep, Millie. You need to rest and go to bed earlier, Millie. Blah, blah, blah…” Sleep is for the weak!
‘One of my favourite things about island life is being outdoors, enjoying our beautiful glens, beaches and coastal paths.
‘I can spend the morning at the top of a hill with the wind in my hair, and the evening on the beach… with the wind in my hair!
‘I love the things that make our island unique: the world-famous TT races, our own government, being proud of a massive water wheel, and our tailless Manx cats.
‘I love our quirky superstitions… saying ‘moghrey mie’ at the Fairy Bridge and never saying the name of the long-tailed rodent.
‘This year, we’re celebrating the Year of the Manx Language. It nearly died out, but today there are about 1,800 fluent Manx speakers.
‘Manx dancing is also seeing a revival. At Arbory School, we still learn some of the dances that our ancestors would have enjoyed at festivals long ago.
‘We have a lot to be proud of: the first country to give women the vote, the world’s fastest road race, the world’s oldest continuous parliament, and perhaps my favourite - the world’s largest three-legged race!
‘Now, I’ve painted a rosy picture here - island life isn’t perfect. I would definitely improve the weather.
‘A bit more sunshine would be nice, and strong winds can make travelling tricky. In December, a plane landed at Ronaldsway and had to go back to England because it was too windy to get the steps out.
‘I’d also like to see my family in the UK more often, but being an island does mean we can play out more safely than in many places.
‘So, would I change it? Well, if I became Chief Minister, I might suggest a three-day school week! But no, I wouldn’t change the island.
‘Change will happen naturally, just as it always has. In 50 years, the Isle of Man will look different, and that’s exciting.
‘New people will bring new ideas, while our Manx traditions will live on because they matter to us. My great gramps wasn’t born here, but he loved the island and was one of the proudest Manxmen I know.
‘I might not always live here, but our national anthem says that we are ‘as free as thy sweet mountain air,’ and wherever life takes me, I will always be proud to call the Isle of Man my home…’
A lovely piece, Millie - well done!