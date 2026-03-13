Are you in training for the Manx Telecom Parish Walk 2026?
As a three-time finisher - albeit some years now since the last time I completed the 85 miles and 17 parishes around our island - I remain a big fan.
There is no more satisfying feeling than realising you are going to complete the course, and that certainly spurs you on to finish.
The first time I dared to have that feeling was when I was leaving Bride one year, which is really too early. Definitely going into Laxey, or after the Liverpool Arms and starting to head up the long straight towards the Whitebridge and Onchan, is a more reasonable position for optimism!
I had got to Peel on a number of occasions, usually around seven and a half hours, and indeed once to Jurby at about 45 miles, and once to Lezayre at about 61.5 miles, before I did complete the course.
I was encouraged when retiring at Lezayre by a great supporter of Isle of Man athletics who had witnessed my blisters when she said: ‘You will finish next year!’ … and I did.
For me, as no natural athlete - though someone who had enjoyed middle-distance and cross-country running whilst at school - there is no substitute for the discipline of regular training. In my opinion there is no better place than our island to get the miles in your legs whilst enjoying all that is around you.
I still walk most days with Rosie and Ted, my wire-haired fox terriers, but a little slower, covering less distance and stopping off to enjoy the views from time to time.
It can be something of a selfish discipline to train, as you can be out of the house for hours on end, but our countryside during springtime, with hedgerows full of daffodils, and into early summer where the light scent of honeysuckle greets you as you walk, is a real tonic.
You do have to prepare yourself for what the weather may be like on the day, as you can encounter what seems like hours of rain or, by contrast, blistering heat. A couple of weeks out from the event I was walking over 100 miles per week, then had a complete week off.
Whilst training it is a real opportunity to test out what clothing, shoes etc. suit you best. It is no good getting to the startline at the National Sports Centre at 8am on the Saturday of the race unprepared.
In my view, trainers that have seen a fair number - though not excessive - miles, and clothing that has been tested in training and doesn’t rub against the wrong places, are essential. If the forecast is for sun later in the day - and even if it isn’t - make sure you have the appropriate essentials available.
Many people have different eating and drinking requirements on the day, so it is vitally important that this forms part of your training regime. My body tells me when I need to eat or drink, though things can become confused later in the day.
My own regime was to keep hydrated with water and to eat little but quite regularly, mostly bananas and flapjacks. However, as the day drew on my mouth would become dry, so flapjacks became less edible. When I needed to replace salts I would use Dioralyte sachets mixed in my water.
Some people are very keen on energy drinks of various types, but if this is your preference make sure you have thoroughly tested them on decent walks first. The longer you walk the more likely it is that you may encounter sickness, so it is important you use something that works with your body to see you through difficult times.
However, some people manage by eating sweets or chocolate, or by getting fish and chips on the way and just drinking tea. This was certainly not for me, so make sure you find what suits you.
Good luck whatever your target. Never say: ‘I am only going to Peel!’
Peel is a marathon (26 miles plus) plus another six miles, the Parish Walk way, which is a very credible achievement.
Entries close on May 4 and are available on www.parishwalk.com. Whether you are a serious athlete or someone wanting to ‘tick a box’ and raise some money for charity - good luck!
See you on the start line, Saturday, June 20… who knows?
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Mike King tells me Carlo Bagassi, who I remember as the radio chef on Manx Radio whilst in charge at the Crow’s Nest, had previously been the restaurant manager at the Fort Anne Hotel.
I had also forgotten that Donald Slee had gone on to run Scott’s Bistro opposite the old fire station on John Street.
Ken Kneale also recalled this after the death of Roy Scott and says it was a supreme outlet with great food, wine and hosting aplomb.
He said that the untimely illness and death of Donald leave a legacy of great memories for many who had contact with him.
Mike mentions Bernie Hamer, who I remembered from the Coach House in Ballasalla, later moved to Andreas and turned the Grosvenor into a fine restaurant.
He went on to tell me about a very good fish restaurant in Port Erin called Molyneux’s, and in Castletown, Bunters, originally owned by Colin Harrison and also owned at one stage by Cynthia Lennon.
He asked me if I remembered Peppermint Palace in Victoria Street, which yes, I did, and Mike described it as ‘quite a trendy place lightly based on Bill Wyman’s “Sticky Fingers” restaurant in London’.
I had not heard of that, but I still have the Rolling Stones LP of the same name somewhere!
Mike was at Peppermint Palace for the opening night when Frank Magee and Joe Public were playing, but for some reason their performance was curtailed by the police attending…
Ken also mentioned Joe’s Café being a popular spot too, and probably ahead of its time in terms of attracting a younger crowd late at night. Were both in the same premises at different times?
A long-time journalist friend, Valerie Cottle, was another with fond memories of the Sizzler in Onchan, operated by the Erani family.
She remembered Mr Erani’s second wife, Tachiko, who she knew was Japanese and ran the restaurant with her husband.
She reminded me that this special place had a number of reincarnations including Julian’s, Woodford’s, Boncompte’s, Churchill’s and is currently Gandhi’s.
Valerie tells me: ‘I certainly didn’t eat in them all, but I doubt if anything ever served there could have beaten the sheer deliciousness of Mr Erani’s steaks!
‘They were dramatic too, served on a nearly red-hot platter which in turn was carried to the table on a wooden stand. They were flavoured with some exotic spices and smoked and sizzled, literally, as they were set down before you.’
Thanks to everyone who contacted me, and in particular Mike, Ken and Valerie, who I have quoted here! Another contributor has suggested I should write about chip shops from the past… Get in touch with your memories of your favourite!