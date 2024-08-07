In the UK, even on the quietest of roads, drivers could face a significant fine of £5,000, as well as penalty points on their licence, for letting their dog lean out of a car window. The best and safest way to transport a dog is to keep it in the boot area and to use a dog guard over the back seats. Some people make use of a dog crate in their boots, which is a good option for dogs who are nervous travellers because it gives them a ‘secure space’.