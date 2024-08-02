Below is a letter submitted for publication in one of Medie Isle of Man’s print publications - to submit your own, e-mail [email protected].
The new revised corner signs which have been put in place around the TT course are bright, uniform and very corporate but in this move the loss of some individuality has happened.
There are 20 corners around the famous Mountain Course named after TT riders.
Not all of the 20 riders had sign boards but the six that did now have had their unique symbols replaced.
The signs retain the rider’s name, albeit in smaller writing on their replacements.
But the character of the boards have been uniformly corporatised to match all the other named corners.
For example, Ago’s Leap sported an Italian flag.
At the end of the Cronk-y-Voddy straight is a corner known as Molyneux’s named after the 17 times Manx sidecar TT winner.
In 2023 Dave Molyneux had the honour of having a corner bearing his name, he chose the famous ultra-fast right hander.
As a result the Manx flag was included into the sign.
Two corners later, after Handley’s corner, is McGuinness’s bend.
Again in 2013 the 23-time winner John McGuinness was asked if he wanted a corner to bear his name.
The sign up to 2024 featured a symbol of his famous helmet design.
At the 26th milestone the corner bears the name of the legendary TT winner Joey Dunlop.
The sign stood out, featuring Joey’s famous yellow and black helmet design.
Further up the mountain climb is a corner known as Guthrie’s Memorial.
The corner was formerly known as the Cutting and was renamed Guthrie’s in honour of the Hawick-born multiple TT winner.
The sign previously sported the Scottish Saltire on the top of the sign that marks the corner.
Hard left at Brandywell, the sweeping corners that follow are Duke’s Bends, proudly displaying the red rose of Lancashire on the pre-2024 sign.
Individually making this sign stand out, St Helens the birth place of the sixth times world champion and six times TT winner Geoff Duke.
Now the organisers [of the TT] have seen it fit to remove the rose and Mr Duke has been standardised into Duke’s.
I think it would have been an idea to have individual attachments fitted to these TT landmark corner signs that identifies and continues to honour the individual riders these signs pay tribute to.
Peter Mylchreest
Onchan