I read the coverage of the cancellation of the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival with dismay.
I have also spoken to two other food producers on the island.
DEFA has responded to the cancellation in your newspaper and their statement has not been challenged. It should be, and here’s why:
The cancellation came to light when an exhibitor queried why the usual entry forms had not been received, these being by that time two months later then would be usual.
Why did this happen?
Had a decision to cancel been taken already and nobody at DEFA had bothered to tell interested parties, or had someone not done what they should have done and nobody was bothered to catch up?
DEFA has stated that it is responding to feedback. Feedback from whom?
Clearly it has not consulted any stakeholders or the producers featured in your newspapers would not have been so shocked and surprised.
You report that the cost of staging the event is £80,000, but do not state whether this is the net cost after income or the gross cost.
If it is the gross cost, then to cancel on this basis is scandalous, and if a net cost and having regard to the lower attendance last year perhaps due to the weather, then why do we think that £80,000 is too much to invest to support local growers and producers? Do we want to support these people or not?
The cost needs examining.
For example, does it include the hire of the Villa Marina which I believe to be in the region of £40,000 for the event?
If it does, then that figure should be excluded as it is Government paying Government and DEC which operates the Villa Marina would be similarly £40,000 out of pocket.
As to the exhibitors, I understand the cost of a stall is around £400 for the weekend.
If an exhibitor considers it worthwhile to invest this amount because of the trade generated, then how can the Government deny them this window?
We are told that, if the event is to be staged again, it would be indoors.
Why could it not have been stage indoors this year?
The Villa Marina surely has plenty of space including the upstairs rooms, and if that is not enough room, the marquee is pretty weather-proof surely?
We are told that DEFA is to help by providing a forum for the producers to meet wholesalers and retailers.
Whilst this may be helpful, it cannot replan the direct interaction between a proud producer and their final customer - you only have too be there to listen to these conversations when potential customers are asking sensible questions of the exhibitors who engage fully with the customers.
All this against a background of the now dominant supermarket on the Island showing many local producers the door where Shoprite, either directly or through Robinsons, actively supported local growers and producers.
I am prompted to write now following your report in the Examiner this week that DEFA are seriously hiking the charges levied on farmers for disposing of falling stock.
All of this is an absolute disgrace and you should not be allowing the Government to get away with it.
DEFA, or otherwise DED must support local businesses.
What is the point in their existence if they do not?
Ian Maule
Ballasalla