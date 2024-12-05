But we have had several calls over the last couple of weeks about hedgehogs in gardens, out and about in daylight hours. Every scenario is different, but our advice is generally based on whether the hog appears sick or not, and its size. A sick or injured hog needs veterinary attention, and should be taken to see a vet straight away (this will be free of charge), and a hog weighing under 550g will not have enough reserves of body fat to survive the winter and so should be brought to the ManxSPCA for overwintering, especially if it is very small, unless this is something the garden owner is prepared to do.