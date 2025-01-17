The island’s customs and holidays are quite different to those in the British Isles. I was very eager to learn more about Hop-tu-naa, as opposed to Halloween, when I first arrived on the island. It’s interesting how different cultures have different perspectives and lores about quite similar things. For example, on Tristan we have something called ‘Old Years Night,’ it falls on the last night of the year, where the men of the village dress up in scary costumes. We call them okalolies and they essentially chase the women around the island. It’s a tradition that’s meant to symbolise chasing away the old year and bringing in the new one (although some Tristanians may disagree). If you have a grievance with someone, or you upset your close male friends, they will mark you and say something along the lines of ‘just you wait until Old Years Night’. When the date rolled around, the object of the festivities is not to be caught by the okalolies, which is harder than it sounds. I know of instances where doors have been taken off their hinges by okalolies trying to get to someone. Once they catch you, they can throw you in the island’s pool (it is summer after all), hose you down with the garden hose, throw you in any nearby vegetation, or (probably worst of all) take you on the back of a tractor trailer and drive you around the village. None of this is really that bad, but it’s a point of pride not to get caught and you’re rewarded with bragging rights if you don’t. I can say with great confidence I possess a clean record in that regard and have never been caught. I would like to chalk it up to my survival skills, but in truth, I just think being as small as I am means there are never a shortage of hiding places, and I never tried to upset any of my male friends in the run-up to the day.