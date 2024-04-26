I had a long weekend in Birmingham recently. Having had a big number birthday in January I am determined to take in as much live music and entertainment as possible this year as a real treat. In Birmingham I attended the Drifters musical at the Hippodrome Theatre which featured most of their top hits, the next night it was Peter Kay at the Utilita Arena someone I have waited a long time to see and it was certainly worth the wait, on the final evening Jethro Tull at the Symphony Hall. So as you will recognise I have quite a broad taste in entertainment. I have no idea why but at Peter Kay the queues for the male toilets at the interval were as long as, if not longer than those for the ladies. I don’t think it was an age profile thing more likely the full house which was noticeable when leaving the venue at the end with many thousands of happy customers being funnelled away from the show. It is 12 years since Peter Kay last took on an arena tour but it must take some stamina night after night doing the whole performance single handed. I think generally it has to be tougher for comedians to make it in the industry, starting in small clubs where you are fair bait to the audience who will show their disapproval if the performer is not up to scratch unlike a more forgiving crowd at most musical events. For me the best comedians are those who reflect real life situations and Peter Kay is certainly an expert at that.