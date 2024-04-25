It is, therefore, not illegal to own such a dog on the Isle of Man, but a license must be obtained from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture before one can be imported. Another effect of the ban is that dogs that resemble XL bullies are proving more difficult to rehome, perhaps because some potential owners don’t want to be associated with the stigma attached to XLs, or they don’t want to have to constantly assure people that their dog is not a banned breed. We very much hope that this stigma does not affect gorgeous Zelda, a Staffie-cross who came to us recently because her owner couldn’t keep her in rented accommodation.