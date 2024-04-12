‘Yeah, I think we're quite lucky to live where we live. I think the irony with climate change is that the majority of people being impacted by it are the ones who add to it the least. Even if climate change isn’t currently directly impacting us, we can still open our eyes to it. Everyone loves an empathetic person. Imagine people saying at your funeral how empathetic you were. That's what people will remember about you, as well as your hilarious ties. Even if you did something tiny to reduce your energy usage, you'd be helping. I usually overfill the kettle, but if I just filled it for however many people are actually having tea I save energy and am doing something positive. Empathetic, energy (and cost) saving, excellent tea maker, hilarious ties. Who could ask for better words said about them at their funeral?’