Back in December last year, I found myself stood in the fresh chill of Glen Wyllin Campsite, chatting to James and the rest of the warden team.
They were buzzing with plans for what was to come, luxury cabins, yurts, and camping pods to transform the west coast favourite into something a little more swish.
I remember walking away thinking: I definitely need to try one of those cabins.
Fast forward to this summer, and I finally did.
Now, I love the outdoors as much as the next Manxman, but I’m also partial to not sleeping on a rock and waking up in a puddle.
So, when I heard the cabins were finally open, I jumped at the chance to stay for two nights and see if all the hype was justified.
Spoiler alert: it absolutely was.
There are five luxury cabins nestled into the peaceful hillside above the campsite, each with glorious views out across the Irish Sea.
We arrived on a sunny Saturday. The kind of day Glen Wyllin does best, and I was already eyeing up the sunset, despite it only being around 4pm.
Each cabin is fully kitted out with a super king bed, a sofa bed, bathroom with an excellent shower, and a compact but well-equipped kitchen.
There’s even a private garden with seating, a swing, and, crucially, a two-person log-fired hot tub.
First impressions? A bottle of prosecco waiting in the fridge. That’ll do nicely.
Now, being the eager type, I jumped straight into the hot tub. No logs. It was warm enough anyway.
But later on, once the sun had dipped, I got the fire going, a word to the wise: you don’t need too many logs unless you fancy a hot tub sauna experience.
Inside, the decor’s tasteful, with homely touches and cheeky details, like the toilet roll holder shaped like a hand coming out of the wall. Gave me a bit of a fright at first, but fair play, it’s quirky.
The pictures on the walls and overall vibe give it that ‘boutique but comfortable’ feel.
When hunger struck, we wandered down to the revamped shop and food area, which has had a serious glow-up since last year.
I’d already been tipped off by James Hooper that the Pieminister cheese pie was a must. He was not wrong.
Gooey, golden, and gloriously indulgent, with chips, mushy peas, and gravy to round it out.
We ate on the decking area with a bottle of wine, sun on our backs, pie in hand (I don’t strike you as a knife and fork kind of guy, surely?) Bliss.
Later, we strolled down to the beach with the other sunset seekers.
Glen Wyllin’s coast never disappoints, dogs chasing waves, kids exploring the rocks, and everyone soaking up that golden-hour glow.
Back at the cabin, we finished the night in the hot tub, stars twinkling above. It honestly felt like I was on holiday, somewhere far more exotic than Kirk Michael.
It’s peaceful, it’s beautifully done, and it’s completely different from traditional camping, no poles, pegs, or mid-night scrambles to find the torch.
I may never camp with a tent again.