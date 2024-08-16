In the heart of Kirk Michael, where the rolling hills meet the rugged coastline, a new culinary sensation is taking the community by storm.
Known for its picturesque landscapes, stunning sunsets and sprawling campsite, the quaint village is now earning a reputation for something else entirely - its pies. Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting Glen Wyllin to sample their latest offering: a range of exclusive pies from the famed UK brand, Pieminister.
Based in Bristol, Pieminister has won over 50 stars in the Great Taste Awards since 2014, a testament to the quality and flavour they bring to the table. As someone who’s savoured more than a few pies in my time (my ever-growing belly is evidence of that), I approached this tasting with a mix of curiosity and high expectations.
I was especially excited to visit Glen Wyllin as it’s the only place on the Isle of Man where you can enjoy one of Pieminister’s celebrated pastries.
With such a reputation, they must be delicious, right? Faced with 15 different pie options, including a gluten-free variety, I decided to stick with a classic: the ‘Moo Pie,’ a British beef steak and craft ale pie.
It’s a simple choice, but simplicity done right can often be the hardest to achieve.
Many times, I’ve been let down by a soggy crust or bland filling elsewhere, but not here.
The crust was perfectly flaky, while the filling was rich and savoury, striking the perfect balance between familiarity and indulgence.
The beef was tender, and the craft ale added a deep, robust flavor without overwhelming the dish. What sets Glen Wyllin apart isn’t just the pies but the entire experience.
Unlike most places where you choose between chips, mash, or mushy peas, here, you can have them all on one plate.
The hand-cooked chips were crispy and golden, the mash smooth and buttery, and the mushy peas were delightfully fresh.
The thick, tasty gravy pulled it all together, and the crackling on top was a revelation, crispy and utterly moreish. All I can say is I recommend everyone heading to Glen Wyllin to try these remarkable pies.
While I can confidently say it’s the best pie I’ve had on the island, I can already hear some grumbles about them not being local.
The Isle of Man has some fantastic pie offerings, Morgan’s Pies, now Morgan’s Bakery comes to mind, but these Pieminister pies at Glen Wyllin might just take the biscuit.
Warden James Hooper shared with us that he did attempt to source pies locally but ultimately chose Pieminister to ensure he offered the ‘best quality pie’ available.
And I have to say, James and the excellent team at Glen Wyllin have absolutely nailed it.
I’ll definitely be back, and I urge everyone to head down and try these exceptional pies as soon as possible.