There are few better ways to spend a Sunday on the Isle of Man than with a pint in hand, live music in the background, and a hot, wood-fired pizza fresh from the oven.
That’s exactly what I got this weekend at the Black Dog Oven on Peel Quayside, and honestly, it was as close to perfect as it gets.
From its humble beginnings as a mobile pizza oven back in 2017, it has grown into a permanent fixture on Peel’s quayside since 2022.
Housed in what used to be a water depot, it’s now a vibrant, rustic street-food venue that oozes character and charm (which is remarkable considering I remember what it looked like before Black Dog did their magic), drawing locals and visitors alike with its relaxed vibe, excellent food and strong sense of community.
On a sunny day, there are few spots on the island that compare to Peel.
Boats bob in the harbour, the hills green behind the promenade, and there's a steady soundtrack of laughter, chatter, and the occasional seagull overhead.
Add the scent of woodsmoke and pizza dough to that mix, and it’s no wonder the Black Dog was absolutely heaving when I arrived.
Despite the crowd, the wait for food was remarkably short.
Staff were working at full tilt - taking orders, pulling pints, prepping pizzas and somehow still managing to smile through it all.
It’s a slick operation and a testament to their hard work that the vibe stayed chilled and friendly throughout.
I went to try their latest special, the intriguingly named ‘Pluto’.
Topped with creamy Fior di Latte, fiery Nduja sausage, wilted greens and finished with a generous drizzle of chilli oil, it was an absolute belter of a pizza.
Rich, spicy, and with just the right amount of char from the roaring wood-fired oven, it delivered on every level.
I paired it with a pint of Norseman, a cracking local lager, and the combination just hit the spot.
Normally I’d start with their dangerously moreish garlic bread starter, ‘The Growler’, but this time I went straight for the Pluto – and didn’t regret it for a second.
It was so popular, in fact, that it disappeared from the specials board not long after I ordered.
When I asked where the name came from, the team just laughed and said: 'We were tired and fresh out of ideas.’
The afternoon’s soundtrack came courtesy of a few local musician performing live, adding to the easy-going atmosphere that makes the Black Dog such a gem.
Later that evening, they were even running a pub quiz - which I didn’t stay for, but the fact it was happening says a lot about the community spirit they’ve fostered here.
From start to finish, it was a reminder of what makes Peel special. Sun, sea, good food, better beer and a relaxed atmosphere that’s hard to beat. I’ll definitely be back.