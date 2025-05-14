Kathleen caught the 11:30 ferry for Douglas: the seas were rough and she would not arrive until 5 pm. ‘Yes! – the worst happened, and we had a rough crossing. I, along with about 80% of the travellers, was very sick! It was the smaller boat of the two and also the slowest. We didn’t reach Douglas until 5 o’clock – sailed about 11:30 I think… Although I was sick, I couldn’t help being amused at everyone sitting round on deck being sick! Sailors, Wrens, mothers and children – you can imagine what it was like. Sitting next to me there were two elderly ladies who didn’t turn a hair! One said that she’d made the crossing many times – but that she’d known worse crossings.’