In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
While most of the UK was picking itself up after VE day celebrations, Kathleen Oates travelled back to the Isle of Man to continue her war work in training pilots in the Pacific war. 80 years ago this week, VJ – or victory over Japan - day was still a way off, in August 1945.
So Kathleen returned to Douglas after her leave, travelling via Liverpool and visiting old haunts. She was interested to note preparations for a captured U-boat to come into dock, observing workers putting barbed wire around the place where it would be. And of course, she met old friends and colleagues and caught up on their news. ‘Gladys and friends had two very hectic days for VE Day – most of their time was spent in the wardroom of a Canadian sloop – then at Southport, drinking and in the fairground. She’s expecting to be demobbed pretty soon.’ While many UK Bases were winding down, Ronaldsway most definitely was not.
Kathleen caught the 11:30 ferry for Douglas: the seas were rough and she would not arrive until 5 pm. ‘Yes! – the worst happened, and we had a rough crossing. I, along with about 80% of the travellers, was very sick! It was the smaller boat of the two and also the slowest. We didn’t reach Douglas until 5 o’clock – sailed about 11:30 I think… Although I was sick, I couldn’t help being amused at everyone sitting round on deck being sick! Sailors, Wrens, mothers and children – you can imagine what it was like. Sitting next to me there were two elderly ladies who didn’t turn a hair! One said that she’d made the crossing many times – but that she’d known worse crossings.’
She wrote home from the Cabin, still under the weather the next day. ‘My tummy still feels to be upset, and I don’t feel like eating anything except bread. It’s surprising how weak seasickness leaves one! I went straight to bed last night after having a cup of tea and unpacking a few things. Luckily, I haven’t had to do any work today. There wasn’t any flying this morning, so I didn’t go up [to the control tower] and Cynthia is on duty this afternoon.’
Despite feeling under the weather, Kathleen was cheerful about being back on the Isle of Man. ‘It’s an awful day here – pouring down! All the same, it’s nice to be back where the air is clean and fresh and everything bright.’