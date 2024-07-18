Meet Dexter – he’s a two-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer (GWP), a breed also known as the Deutsch Drahthaar (or ‘draht’).
The GWP can trace its origins back to the 1880s, when a German baron wanted to create a versatile hunting dog that could work alongside a huntsman as a devoted companion rather than as part of a pack.
The breed also needed to be sturdy enough to cope with varied terrain, from the mountainous regions of the Alps, to dense forests and flat farmland.
The GWP’s harsh, wiry, easily-maintained coat, which some people describe as ‘scruffy’, is the breed’s most distinctive feature.
It is water-resistant and able to protect the dog in various weather conditions: the undercoat is dense enough to insulate against the cold in the winter, but thin enough in the summer as to be almost invisible; and the outer coat’s rough texture protects the dog against cuts and scratches.
The coat needs to be stripped (where the fur is removed at the root) twice a year rather than clipped, and ideally this should be done by a qualified groomer.
Like all pointers, the GWP has webbed feet which make it an excellent swimmer and very at home in water.
The breed’s working origins, and the fact that it was the most popular hunting dog in Germany in the latter half of the 20th century, mean that it is a high energy dog that needs plenty of daily exercise.
Dexter is a good example of a GWP and has all the traits you would expect, such as intelligence, affection and loyalty.
His previous owners describe him as ‘charming’ and eager to please – a dog who craves human company although he can be left on his own for a few hours.
They did basic training with him but, and there is a ‘but’, he requires more experienced owners who can help him overcome his fear of other dogs.
Dexter’s unusual origins are probably the root cause of his dog anxieties.
He was imported from Greece by the GWP Club Rescue charity in the UK earlier this year, before he came to the Isle of Man.
He was bullied by some of the dogs he was kennelled and previously rehomed with, and so he can react badly when he’s approached by a dog he doesn’t know, or a dog that he sees as a threat.
His new owners will need to invest time and energy into socializing Dexter with other dogs, in a measured and reassuring way so that his stress levels are minimized. He is a strong dog, and so his owners will need to be physically able to cope with his behaviour, as well as be active and outdoorsy.
Dexter has not lived with cats before, and he’s likely to have a strong prey drive, but he has lived with an older child in his previous home. Apparently he enjoys sunbathing, perhaps because he’s Greek, and he must be wondering more than most if we’ll ever get a proper summer this year.
But the summer sun does not have to be blazing, in fact the sky can be overcast, to create the problem of dogs overheating in cars.
Please remember that cars act like greenhouses and a dog can die after just a few minutes inside, even with the windows open. Please leave your dogs at home at this time of year while you pop to the shops, or meet a friend for lunch.
If you are worried that a dog has been left in a hot car, then please call the police who will do their best to locate the owner, or free the dog if necessary.