Scotland is making some animal related headlines at the moment: ‘Scottish National Party to consider banning cats’; and ‘Code of practice for getting a dog in Scotland’.
The former headline refers to a slightly less dramatic proposal, and possibly more enforceable one, that new housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that ‘cats may not be kept’, particularly where homes are close to endangered bird populations or other under-threat animals such as the Scottish wildcat.
The native Scottish wildcat is the only wild member of the cat family to survive in Britain, but a report published in 2019 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature concluded that there was no longer a viable population living naturally in Scotland.
Hybridisation with feral and domestic cats is the primary reason for this, and is an ongoing threat, as is the fact that they compete for food sources and habitats.
While there may be some merit in prohibiting cat ownership in new rural housing estates, another proposal relating to ‘compulsory containment’ (i.e. all cats must be kept indoors) is more controversial, and opens up the debate as to whether it is ethical to keep a cat indoors permanently.
Cats Protection Scotland states that ‘ideally, all cats should have the choice to access the outside world … cats need to be able to perform natural cat-like behaviors if they are to live happy, healthy lives’.
The ManxSPCA endorses this view, although we do occasionally rehome ‘house cats’ – cats that have lived all their lives indoors, older cats, or those with disabilities such as deafness (which would make being hit by a car more likely).
The SNP is also considering proposals for compulsory neutering/spaying and microchipping of cats, and whilst these are sensible ideas that would enhance cat welfare, it’s hard to see how they could be enforced.
The second Scottish headline that created a stir recently is one that relates to a code of conduct being put in place for new dog owners.
The code will comprise a checklist of questions that will prompt the new owner to consider the commitment required before they take on a pet – ie do they have the time, money and space needed?
The code also encourages people selling or giving away dogs to consider whether the breed is suited to the prospective new owner.
The code is undoubtedly well intentioned, but it is largely unenforceable and likely to be completely disregarded by irresponsible or naïve dog owners and breeders.
Far better to have an ‘adopt rather than shop’ approach and encourage new dog owners to rehome an animal from a registered rescue centre, which will check and assess their suitability for a particular dog.
This is precisely what we do, alongside giving new owners a trial period with their chosen dog, and post-adoption advice and support.
We’re surprised that Biscuit and Angie are still with us because they are gorgeous, uncomplicated dogs, but perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised because adopting two large dogs is a really big commitment. And we would far rather the dogs stayed with us a bit longer until a new owner comes along who has the appropriate resources.
Biscuit is an eight-year-old golden retriever and his best friend is Angie, who is a nearly two-year-old Newfoundland.
They are both affectionate and fun-loving dogs, who adore people and other dogs (cats not so much) but they are escape artists and will need a large and very secure back garden in their new home.