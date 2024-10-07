'We did, however, excel ourselves by cycling across the Duty Runway when returning! There’s usually a van to mark which runway the planes are using – but we didn’t see one and blithely cycled on! The first indication we had was a plane flying low over our heads! All this was observed by “Flying Control,” and the officer sent for us to tell us not to do it again!! We should have stayed on the extreme edge of the airfield and cycled round the perimeter track – we live and learn though! I believe it is a favourite failing of Wrens.'