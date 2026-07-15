Of all the stories to emerge from King Charles III's historic visit to the Isle of Man, one wasn't about the King at all. It was about an MHK who felt ‘caged in’.
Tim Glover said it was ‘disrespectful’ that Tynwald members had to remain inside the Legislative Buildings after the King left to meet the crowds gathered outside.
I couldn't disagree more.
Tuesday wasn't about politicians. It wasn't about whether MHKs got the best view of the royal walkabout. It was about the Isle of Man and the people who turned out to give their Lord of Mann such a warm welcome.
A number of us would have loved to have been sitting inside Tynwald Court listening to the King speak so warmly about the Isle of Man, its history and its unique identity. Instead, they watched from outside barriers or followed events from work, school or home.
Many didn't get to see the King at all.
Some were working. Others simply couldn't make it because of road closures, parking restrictions or other commitments. That is the reality of a major state visit.
If anyone deserved our sympathy on Tuesday, it wasn't elected politicians who had already witnessed a moment of constitutional history from inside the chamber.
It was the police officers who had been on duty since the early hours, standing for hours in full uniform in sweltering temperatures. It was the Department of Infrastructure staff setting out cones, barriers and signs long before most of us were awake. It was the security teams, paramedics, volunteers, organisers and countless others whose work made the visit run seamlessly.
I'm nowhere near a royalist. But as a journalist, I still felt incredibly fortunate to cover such a significant moment in the island's history.
Not because of the pomp and ceremony, but because of the joy on people's faces.
Watching children beam after shaking the King's hand, hearing someone shout, ‘I just met the King’, and seeing us come together reminded me that days like this are about people, not politics.
Mr Glover was already among a privileged group who witnessed the King's address inside one of the world's oldest continuous parliaments. That's an experience the overwhelming majority of Manx residents will never have.
To then complain about not being able to step outside for a few extra minutes to watch the walkabout feels, in my view, very hard to justify.
Security restrictions around the royals are hardly anew thing. They exist to protect everyone involved and ensure events run safely.
Remaining inside until the royal convoy had departed was almost certainly an operational decision rather than a slight directed at elected members.
Credit where credit’s due, Mr Glover acknowledged it was an ‘absolute honour to have been in the Court to witness this moment of history’ (and rightly so).
But to then to issue a public statement describing the arrangements as ‘disrespectful’ to elected representatives feels a bit tone-deaf in my opinion.
Given the current public perception (in some quarters) towards some of our 24 MHKs, I’m not convinced highlighting this particular frustration, on what was otherwise a historic day for the island, was the best call.
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