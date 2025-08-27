At the time the decision was made to scrap the old boards they were described as no longer fit for purpose, but you have to ask if the so-called latest technology replacements are genuinely any better? The answer is a resounding no, especially if the bulk of the paying spectators in the Grandstand find them difficult to read and the leaderboard only changes once each lap with no updates from Glen Helen, Ramsey and the Bungalow as in the past.