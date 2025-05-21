In the summer of 1944, Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences.
Eighty years ago this week, Wren Kathleen Oates had a very relaxing time of it – which had nothing to do with the fact that the War in Europe was over. It was a time of transition before she would move into the Air Direction Room at Ronaldsway. ‘The Lieutenant Commander made some remark to say that our easy time is coming to an end, so we’re making the best of it whilst we have it. We’re expecting to move into the A.D.O. any time now. They’re just waiting to get the phones fixed before they open.’ She went on to explain in her letter of May 20, that ‘night flying goes on until the early hours of the morning – about 4 o’clock and there’s no flying at all from 8:30 till after midday. That means that the Ops room need not be manned. So at present, I’m off every morning and just work every other afternoon from 1 till about 7:30pm.’
It was hardly surprising that, as she put it, ‘a buzz’ was going round the Base when, like her, the Ronaldsway personnel would be hearing of their friends in other locations being disbanded. Kathleen wrote of a Wren schoolfriend in Southampton who was being demobbed and attending a series of leaving parties; the friend that she saw in Liverpool the week before was expecting the same. So, amid rumours that her Station might be closing down in September, Kathleen and her friends spent most of the time outside, enjoying fine weather.
On Saturday May 19, she and Cynthia went to Douglas and after shopping and lunch, ‘took the electric tram to Laxey. We set out with the intention of climbing to the top of Snaefell. The trains don’t run up now, so we had to follow the lines, climbing slowly all the time. Walking was awkward as we were jumping between the sleepers all the while. We looked down on Laxey Glen and the huge waterwheel.
‘All the bluebells are out, the last primroses, the May blossom and the gorse – it was really lovely in the sunshine. We’d taken our macs as it was terribly dull and misty when we set out – these we left by a little wooden hut halfway up, trusting to find them again on the way down. It took us two hours to reach the top – that was walking steadily without any rest! When we got there, we couldn’t walk upright – there was a terrific gale. However, we stayed for a few minutes to admire the view. When we reached Laxey again, it was about 7 o’clock – we’d had a rest on the way down. We had time for egg and chips before returning to Douglas and catching the 9 o’clock bus to Castletown. ‘
No wonder that Kathleen felt as if she were ‘on some holiday by the sea’, for on May 21 and 23, more relaxing outings followed, to Port St Mary, Port Erin, Bradda Head and Port Grenaugh.
‘Port Erin is looking much gayer now. There are more shops open, quite a few holiday makers about. … We watched several little fishing boats come in with quite a good haul – including massive crabs. We went into the aquarium and fish hatchery – which was interesting. There were various specimens of fish, eels, crabs etc.. octopus - and exhibits showing the development of plaice. They’re only about two inches in length, when one year old. We had tea at Wendy’s near Port St Mary – then, as it was very hot, we lay on the beach and sunbathed for a couple of hours. I paddled but Jane was too lazy. I eventually managed to stir her, as I wanted to find the Chasms – something I’ve been intending to do ever since I came here. We had quite a long climb up the headland – over a few walls – till we reached our objective. There wasn’t a great deal to see – especially as we couldn’t get down to them. It was lovely there – wherever one climbs in the island, there are lovely views…. The bluebells are out all down the cliff slopes - and pink thrift. There are all sorts of little rock flowers which I haven’t seen before.’
‘We stopped and chatted to two old locals, who used to be on the Isle of Man boats. They said they weren’t surprised at anyone being seasick on those little tubs because they rolled so much.’ Kathleen was sufficiently unsettled by her seasickness of the previous week, that she was contemplating not returning to the mainland on the short leave which would be granted. ‘They say that we’re going to get 2 days’ holiday for VE Day plus 2 days’ travelling time if we wish to go to the mainland. This isn’t definite yet, but two sea crossings in four days doesn’t appeal to me either at the moment!.’
There was another accident with a plane on May 18 – but for once, Kathleen’s letter did not contain tragic news. ‘I was on duty - and we lost a Swordfish. The pilot came down into the sea with engine trouble. One of the other aircraft picked up an SOS – so other planes were sent up on a search. Eventually, we heard that the crew were safe in their dinghy, and after being afloat for about thirty minutes, they were picked up by a Destroyer. I felt very thrilled when I heard this, as it’s the first crew that have survived. I was on from 1 o’clock till 7:30 – non-stop, except for a cup of tea - nothing to eat – so you can tell I was quite glad to get away at the end of my shift.’
For the present, all was well in Kathleen’s world and on the Ronaldsway Base.