‘Port Erin is looking much gayer now. There are more shops open, quite a few holiday makers about. … We watched several little fishing boats come in with quite a good haul – including massive crabs. We went into the aquarium and fish hatchery – which was interesting. There were various specimens of fish, eels, crabs etc.. octopus - and exhibits showing the development of plaice. They’re only about two inches in length, when one year old. We had tea at Wendy’s near Port St Mary – then, as it was very hot, we lay on the beach and sunbathed for a couple of hours. I paddled but Jane was too lazy. I eventually managed to stir her, as I wanted to find the Chasms – something I’ve been intending to do ever since I came here. We had quite a long climb up the headland – over a few walls – till we reached our objective. There wasn’t a great deal to see – especially as we couldn’t get down to them. It was lovely there – wherever one climbs in the island, there are lovely views…. The bluebells are out all down the cliff slopes - and pink thrift. There are all sorts of little rock flowers which I haven’t seen before.’