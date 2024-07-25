The appearance of butterflies – the vibrant colours and range of patterns on their wings - is not the only fascinating thing about these magical insects. Did you know that they taste with their feet through tiny receptors; adults can only feed on liquids – usually nectar and rain water; and butterfly wings are transparent, and covered by thousands of tiny scales that reflect light. As a butterfly gets older (most live for just a few short weeks) these scales fall off and the wings lose their luster, and so this is a great way to work out whether a butterfly is young or old.