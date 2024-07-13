Healthy functioning peatland is the best land-based carbon sink in the world. The formation of peatland requires a damp climate retaining a waterlogged soil and hard acidic underlying geology. In the Southern uplands, conditions are ideal for peat-forming blanket bog. Many plants find such conditions difficult, but species of Sphagnum moss are very well adapted for them. The Sphagnum consists of two kinds of cell – living green cells which contain chlorophyl and do the photosynthesis, and hyaline cells. The hyaline cells are much bigger than the living green cells and are used for storing water; they allow the Sphagnum to hold many times its own weight in water and hold the majority of rain where it falls. This explains why we have completely saturated ground halfway up or on tops of hills – The sphagnum holds vast amounts of rainwater in place. Growth of Sphagnum is slow, and decomposition does not occur at anywhere near the same rate (if at all) as in other habitats, because of the lack of oxygen associated with this saturated habitat. The dead remains of the previous year’s growth thus slowly accumulates below the living layer of Sphagnum at a rate of about 1mm per year.