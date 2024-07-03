The shortening of the tail in Manx cats appears to have arisen spontaneously and to be the result of what is known in genetics as the ‘founder effect’, where distinctive differences arise from a limited gene pool. If there is little variation in the gene pool then the differences can become fixed, and as the gene pool of cats on the Isle of Man was relatively small, short tails (or no tails) became much more common as a result of inbreeding. Inbreeding was, of course, part and parcel of being on an island.