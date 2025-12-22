From January 4, she began to be processed for the end of her time in the Forces, in the same way that her colleagues who had left before Christmas, had experienced. ‘This was a hectic day doing my demobbing routine! Started off at the men’s sickbay being weighed and my eyes tested, then to the 3rd Officer for my papers – and back to sickbay for more forms. Then to Victualling, Slops [the Navy term for the official shop for the Forces on a Base – probably where she handed in ‘one suit, my raincoat and shoes’], then Main Stores to get rid of my respirator. I received 56 clothing coupons. After lunch I had to go back to admin for a very thorough medical.’