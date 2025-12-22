Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man in 1944, where she would stay for almost 18 months. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
Leading Wren Kathleen Oates had quite the sudden surprise on returning to Ronaldsway after her Christmas break, on Thursday January 3, 1946. A brief letter home that week said it all: ‘Well – I’ve news for you! I’m coming home for good on Monday – yes – then! It was rather a shock to me’.
Luckily, she started a diary for 1946 and this gives more details. On January 1, she was pleased to be notified of her acceptance for training under the Emergency Teachers scheme.
At least that was an alternative to the rather dreary work she had before joining the Wrens.
On January 2, her diary notes that she ‘caught the 7:38 train from Leicester for Liverpool. There, I made enquiries at Canadian Pacific offices about jobs at sea. The results were not encouraging.’ She slept at the YWCA before crossing back to the Isle of Man the following day.
‘The first thing that greeted me on entering Regulation Office was a notice saying that I’ve to have my demobbing medical tomorrow! Also the remnants of Cabin K have moved into Cabin S which isn’t quite so good. Supper wasn’t very tempting – sausages and mash.’
From January 4, she began to be processed for the end of her time in the Forces, in the same way that her colleagues who had left before Christmas, had experienced. ‘This was a hectic day doing my demobbing routine! Started off at the men’s sickbay being weighed and my eyes tested, then to the 3rd Officer for my papers – and back to sickbay for more forms. Then to Victualling, Slops [the Navy term for the official shop for the Forces on a Base – probably where she handed in ‘one suit, my raincoat and shoes’], then Main Stores to get rid of my respirator. I received 56 clothing coupons. After lunch I had to go back to admin for a very thorough medical.’
‘In the evening, Joan and I took my case down to the station, then we went to the CKR [an Arbory Street cafe in Castletown] for egg and chips – my last visit, unfortunately. I then went with two of the girls from Cabin S to the camp cinema.’
She wrote rather wistfully to her family. ‘I wish they’d given me about another four days here – it’s too soon after just coming back from leave. It seems grand to get back to real fresh air.’ It was not just Ronaldsway life which Kathleen enjoyed; she had clearly grown to love The Isle of Man for itself.