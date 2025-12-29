Highlights include the licensing of all dog breeding (instead of just for people who breed three or more litters a year, as is the case now); the banning of electric shock collars (please note that you can still sign the ManxSPCA’s e-petition calling for such a ban at www.change.org/ban-electric-shock-collars-IOM); the phasing out of cages for all laying hens (approximately 20% of the UK’s egg production comes from hens who live in ‘colony’ cages); and putting an end to trail hunting as early as 2026.