I write about the increasingly exorbitant fares that the Steam RACKET Company is charging.
Four weeks ago, I booked a single boat fare for last weekend for which I was charged a whopping £62.50.
By contrast an Easyjet fare home the next day was £27.
This Govt-backed company is killing the IOM with its ludicrous prices.
I am heavily involved with a sports festival which brings many UK visitors to the Island and the one consistent complaint we keep hearing is about the Steam RACKET fares.
If the Government don't wake up and get this company sorted, then very soon there will soon be no-one travelling here and the Island will become even more isolated than it is now.
To Cannan's ineffective and apathetic Government I say 'wake up now before it's too late'.
‘Ripped off Manxman’ (Name and address supplied)
