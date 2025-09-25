I’m sure we all have our favourite songs that contributed to the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, but here are my personal highlights, which sound just as fresh today in my opinion: from Roxy Music, their debut single in 1972 Virginia Plain; in 1973 Do the Strand; Love Is the Drug from 1975; the 1979 hit Dance Away, a millennium-year favourite on the Isle of Man that was regularly requested at the Grasmere Hotel; and from Bryan Ferry himself, my favourite has to be Let’s Stick Together from 1976.