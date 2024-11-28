But if you hit an animal by accident, what do you do? Drive off and hope for the best, or stop when it’s safe to do so and return to check on the condition of the animal? If the animal is a dog or farm animal then the law states that you have to do the latter, and report the incident to the authorities; but there are no such legal obligations if you hit a wild animal or a cat – just a moral obligation. And you may be surprised at just how many wallabies are fatally wounded on our roads in the north.