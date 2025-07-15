Practical as ever, Kathleen went on to consider the implications of the promotion and what her higher salary would mean. ‘I think my pay will increase by 10/- per fortnight, but I’m not certain of the exact amount. The promotion is dated back to April, so I shall get a little back pay. On this base, Leading Wrens aren’t allowed any extra late passes, but we can stay out till 10:45 every night instead of 10:30 (huge concession – I don’t think!!). However, it’s definitely worth having - a little more prestige at least! Cynthia and I have authority in the cabin – saying when the lights have to go out and noise to cease, etc. – but we shall have to be very diplomatic in that direction. Normally when one gets any promotion – one also gets a draft – but I don’t think I shall in this case. I think the hook has been awarded for the job. Lieutenant Commander Wellington (the one whom I had the argument with) recommended us.’