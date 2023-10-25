Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
Whether you are wanting a new home or an investment, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings on the island, all costing less than £140,000.
Belmont Terrace, Douglas - £85,000
This second floor flat is in the centre of Douglas and is suitable for cash buyers only.
The accommodation comprises a lobby, a living room with a large bay window, a separate kitchen, a double bedroom and an en-suite bathroom.
The property also has distant hill views, and a communal storage cupboard at the entrance.
St Pauls Apartments, Ramsey - £100,000
This ground floor apartment is described as “spacious and light” and sits in St Paul’s Square.
The property includes a sitting and dining room, two double bedrooms, a study and two bathrooms.
There are views over the harbour and the church, as well as built-in storage.
Bridson Street, Port Erin - £117,000
This first floor apartment is in the heart of Port Erin, close to the shops and the beach.
Inside, there is a lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom,
There is a general communal parking area, and the property benefits from a balcony connected to the lounge.
Stanley Mount East - £120,000
This second floor flat is described as an “ideal” property for a budding developer and is close to Ramsey town centre.
The flat has been partially redeveloped, with rooms including a lounge and kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is within a Victorian building, and the cash-only sale includes the price of appliances.
King’s Court, Ramsey - £130,000
This seventh-floor apartment is purpose built and sits along the seafront of Ramsey.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
There are also views from the apartment over Ramsey Bay and towards the Lake District.