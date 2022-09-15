160 entered for Sunday’s End to End Walk event
Subscribe newsletter
The 2022 End to End Walk will set off from the Point of Ayre this Sunday at 8am.
A total entry of 160 has been received for the annual event that covers the 39-mile west coast route through Bride, Jurby and Kirk Michael to Peel, then the hillier half from Glen Maye, Dalby and Round Table, down the Sloc to Four Roads junction, past Rushen Church and onwards to the final steep ascent of the Howe to Cregneash, finishing at Sound Cafe.
The Ramsey Bakery-sponsored event is organised by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Association and registration takes place at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse on the NSC perimeter roadway this evening (Friday) between 5pm and 8pm.
Two-time Olympian Dominic King is taking part in the event for the first time.
In an interview in this week’s Manx Independent, the 39-year-old from Colchester said:
‘The End to End has been on my walking bucket list for some time, so given the disappointment of my non-selection for this summer’s world championships in Oregon and the European champs in Munich, along with a big birthday coming up, I decided to enter.’
Leading locals entered are: Simon Gawne, Dean Morgan, James Quirk, Mason Prince, Tony Edwards, Josh Knights, Jayne Farquhar, Sophie Dvorakova and Louise Gimson.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |