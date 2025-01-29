The 2025 edition of the ever-popular Auto-Cycle Union Benevolent Fund badges are now readily available to the public via several outlets island-wide.
The ACU Benevolent Fund was established in 1951 and the first badges were produced as early as 1954.
Registered with the Charities Commission, the ‘Ben Fund’ plays a vital role in providing help for ACU members and their families in times of extreme difficulties. This is not necessarily for injured riders, it can also assist officials and other people involved in ACU-regulated events.
The fund is not a form of insurance but is there to give help in times of hardship.
The official badges are collectable, so the design is always of considerable interest. Manx-born and raised Robert Leece has designed the latest edition, which depicts one of the iconic TT trophies on a yellow background.
Now residing in Manchester where he works in the UK civil service, this is the sixth ACU Benevolent Fund badge that Robert has designed. One of his teachers at St Ninian’s High School was former racer Jim Hunter, a long-time travelling marshal and leading committee member of the Manx Motor Cycle Club (organisers of the MGP).
The badges retail for only £4 each, with all of the profits from their sale going to the fund. They are available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, various local newsagents, the Book Company (Castle Street, Douglas), the convenience shop on Windsor Road, Douglas and Corkills Garage in Onchan.
They will also be available shortly from the Victory Cafe at the Bungalow and the Manx MCC shop behind the Grandstand at the TT and MGP, and at the race paddock for the Billown meetings in late May and early July.
- The ACU Centre Stars presentation night (another major fundraiser for the fund) will take place on Friday, March 7 at the Manx Legion Hall in Douglas.
Tickets available soon from Brenda Crellin or John Watterson, priced £19 including supper.