A record 546 advance entries for Easter Athletics Festival

Ollie Lockley (far left) won the last two Easter Festivals of Running held in 2018 and 2019, but this weekend is only likely to contest tomorrow evening’s 10km road race in the Port Erin area and Sunday’s 5km relay on Douglas prom (Photo: John Maddrell) ( IOM Newspapers )

After two successive cancellations, the Isle of Man Easter Festival of Running returns with a bang this weekend for its 58th edition.

The event is supported by IQ-EQ and the Department for Enterprise.

A record 546 advance entries have been received, around 350 of which are from visiting runners. The majority of the visitors are university groups who always create a vibrant atmosphere.

Local runners who have pre-entered can collect their race packs from Manx Harriers clubhouse at the National Sports Centre on Thursday evening between 5.15pm and 7pm.

Entries are still available on the days of the three races although there is a late entry premium. Competitors wishing to enter should arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The races are as follows:

Good Friday – Quine & Cubbon 10km road race starting and finishing on Port Erin Promenade. Men and women start together at 7pm.

Late entries are available at Rushen United FC clubhouse (Croit Lowey) on Droghadfayle Road, Port Erin from 4.15pm to 6.30pm and are £15 for affiliated runners and £17 for non-affiliated runners. Payment can be made by cash or card. Team declarations for the Festival must be made by 6.30pm.

Car drivers should note that there will be a road closure on Port Erin Promenade and the lower part of Strand Road from 4pm until no later than 9pm – please park in the upper part of the village.

Easter Saturday – Full Factory Winnerswear Peel Hill races (men 2.15pm, women 3.05pm). Late entries (£10 affiliated, £12 non-affiliated) are available at House of Manannan on Peel quayside from 1pm until 30 minutes before the start of the races.

Easter Sunday – Outback 5km road races on Douglas Promenade walkway (women 10.30am, men 11.15am). Late entries (£10 affiliated, £12 non-affiliated) are available at the Sea Terminal from 9.30am until 30 minutes before the start of the races.

Detailed information on the Festival can be found on the event website www.easterfestival.info, and regular updates are posted on the Facebook page Isle of Man Easter Festival of Running.

The overall champions at the past two Festivals held in 2018 and 2019 have been local stars Ollie Lockley and Rachael Franklin. Both are entered again this year, but on this occasion neither are doing the full Festival, with an eye on other big targets later in the year.

This means that the Festival titles are likely to go to two of the high-quality visiting athletes this time. Lockley and Franklin will both contest Friday’s 10km race, with the latter likely to also turn out for the 5km race on Sunday morning, but both will miss Saturday’s hill race at Peel.

No fewer than four of the male entrants have run sub-30 minutes for 10km and this should make for a cracking contest on Friday evening. Favourite for the men’s Festival title is probably Oxford University’s Jack Millar who finished fifth in the senior race at the English National Cross-Country Championships in February and has run sub-30 for 10km this year.

Other challengers include Scott Stirling (Hunters Bog Trotters) who also has a recent sub-30 10km to his credit, along with 2016 Festival champion and GB cross-country international Oliver Fox (Cambridge Uni) and several others.

In the women’s contest Holly Page (Edinburgh Uni) looks to have a good chance of success in her debut Festival having recently finished fourth in the Scottish National Cross-Country Championships, and her team-mate Ella Revitt will also challenge strongly.

Regular Festival competitor Beth Garland (Leeds Uni) always goes well, and other likely contenders will be 2017 champion Katy Hedgethorne (Cambridge Uni) and her team-mate Ruby Woolfe.