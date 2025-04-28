Corrin Leeming stormed back from injury to win the opening round of Western AC’s Dave Phillips road running series at Peel on Friday evening.
His time for two laps of the near two-mile promenade/headlands course was an impressive 20 minutes 55 seconds, crossing the finish line opposite the former Creg Malin Hotel more than four minutes clear of Steven Kelly, with club stalwart Geoff Rice third in front of leading female Becky Watterson.
The single-lapper saw a 1-2-3 for junior competitors Bernat Munoz-Fite, Finbar McSevney and Xenia Munoz-Fite, with Emma Sturgess in fourth.
The short, single-lap of Marine Parade went to Lucas Poggio by a three-second margin from Loxley Cannell, with Enid Stubbs third. The two-lapper was won by Jack Davison by a clear 10s from Alfie Jacobs and Emira Bowden.
RESULTS
Under-nines: 1, Lucas Poggio 3min 46sec; 2, Loxley Cannell 3.49; 3 Enid Stubbs 3.50; 4, Oscar Broadbent 4.03; 5, Harper Quayle 4.05; 6, Elsie Bowden 4.07; 7, Rosie Jacobs 4.08; 8, Chloe Creedon 4.09; 9, Jacob Mylchreest 4.20; 10, Norm Skelly-Martin 4.21; 11, Anna Nesbitt 4.35; 12, Halle Varley 4.45.
Under-11s: 1, Jack Davison 6m 47s; 2, Alfie Jacobs 6.57; 3, Emira Bowden 7.09; 4, Fola Lewis 7.26; 5, Abban Cowley 7.54; 6, Devon Creedon 7.58; 7, Evelyn Stubbs 7.59; 8, Louis Baxter 7.59; 9, Max Kelly 8.00.
One lap (full course): 1, Bernat Munoz-Fite 12m 47s; 2, Finbar McSevney 13.32; 3, Xenia Munoz-Fite 15.19; 4, Emma Sturgess 15.43; 5, Jo Hamilton 16.02; 6, Tonya Corrin 16.09; 7, Mark Corrin 16.10; 8, Colin Crooks 16.33; 9, Tiffany Baker Quayle 17.07; 10, Simon Holtham 17.28; 11, Eileen Clarke 17.57; 12, Ian Callister 19.31;13, David Corrin 19.33; 14, Amanda Ansermoz 19.51; 15, Alan Pilling 20.32; 16, Michelle Sherry 20.54; 17, Carol Roy 21.36; 18, Katie Gale 22.49; 19, Maura Kelly 23.11; 20, Angie Goody 27.38; 21, Fiona James 27.40.
Senior (two laps): 1, Corrin Leeming 20m 55s; 2, Steven Kelly 24.58; 3, Geoff Rice 26.06; 4, Becky Watterson 26.40; 5, Akos Holmar 28.45; 6, Stephen Dorricott 27.33; 7, James Grant 29.39; 8, Richard Allen 29.48; 9, David Hodgson 30.06; 10, James Quirk 30.15; 11, Katie Lawrence 30.35; 12, Danielle Grant 30.56; 13, Michael Broadbent 31.21; 14, Chris Hogben 32.16; 15, Jamie Pope 32.18; 16, Jack Stevens 32.35; 17, Marie Hutton 32.35; 18, Simon Cooper 33.02; 19, Stephen Brown 33.20; 20, Steve Wilmott 34.26; 21, Heather Despres 35.01; 22, Amy Howes 35.19; 23, John Watterson 36.30; 24, Amy Phillips 36.49; 25, Jo Fish 38.33; 26, Becca Greatbatch 38.47.
- Round two is on Friday, May 16 with further events on June 20 and July 11, all 7pm start.