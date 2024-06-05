Young sports coaches from the Sure Sports Leaders Programme have been recognised for their contributions to promoting sports and active lifestyles among young people.
The programme, sponsored by telecoms firm Sure Isle of Man, recently finished its 2023-24 cohort.
No fewer than 16 coaches volunteered a total of 760 hours, delivering sports sessions throughout the year under the supervision of Manx Sport and Recreation’s sports development team.
Netballer Abigail Harvey was named Sports Leader of the Year and will be honoured at next year’s Isle of Man Sports Awards. She coached in local clubs, after-school and during holiday programmes.
Abigail, along with footballers Liam Bedford and Matthew Rice, logged the most hours from January to April.
The top three leaders received vouchers of £100, £75, and £50 to be spent on products at Sure.
Recruitment for the next Sure Sports Leaders programme and MSR Coach Award has begun, and the next programme starts in July.
Students are encouraged to participate to develop coaching skills and make a positive impact on their community.
This is a 10-month initiative aimed at Year 11 students following the completion of their exams in the summer term.
The programme is designed to provide individuals with the information, skills, experience, and support they need to become competent sports coaches in the future.
During the program, each participant will attend a week-long training camp where they will be trained in coaching skills, child safety and protection, emergency first aid and disability inclusion.
Following the training week, they will be coached by qualified and experienced Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR) coaches over the summer months.
They will get coaching experience as volunteers at MSR programmes, community clubs and local schools between September and April, noting their hours in logbooks.
For more information, visit https.//msr.gov.im/msr/training-opportunities/msr-coach-award or contact Sam Caine at [email protected] or 688557.