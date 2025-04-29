Round three of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s championship was held in sunny conditions at Jurby on Sunday, sponsored by Jopson Property Rentals.
There was some great racing throughout the Joiner and Carpenter-backed Honda cadet extreme class.
The youngsters demonstrated some impressive skill, but it was young Benjamin Bradshaw who claimed a full house of wins throughout the heats and victory in the finals 11.77 seconds in front of novice driver Casey Crone and Kye Beaumont. Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 53.97s.
George Molyneux took the opening heat in the Honda junior extreme class, with Saul Bawden the remaining two heats.
The final saw some close racing between Bawden and Jack Kelly with nothing between the pair as they raced bumper-to-bumper.
Bawden defended his lines throughout the13 laps to take the win 0.183s in front of Kelly, followed by Molyneux and Cav Sweeney who made his debut appearance in the class after from moving up from cadets. Bawden set the fastest lap of 52.90s.
There were some strong contenders throughout the junior Rotax class sponsored by Gregg Memorials Ltd, with Eddie Dillon claiming the opening heat and Travis Bradshaw the remaining two.
The finals saw some intense racing throughout as Bradshaw in pole led into the first bend and continued to lead, but hot on his rear bumper was Dillon so there was no room for any mistakes.
Bradshaw kept his head down and defended his lines throughout the 14 laps, just managing to take the chequered flag 0.122s in front of Dillon followed by Euan Bainborough, Benjamin Wells and Rio Osborne. Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 46.39s.
The Honda senior extreme class sponsored by MES Ltd witnessed strong contenders throughout, but it was Shane Collis who shone through to claim a full house in the heats.
The finals again saw similar close racing Collins storming ahead once the flag dropped but hot on his rear bumper was Rob Fagg and Lee Hill so there was no room for any mistakes despite the pressure Collins kept his head down defending his lead throughout the fifteen laps to take the chequered flag only 0.566s in front of Fagg in second and Lee Hill in third. Shane Collins set the fastest lap of 51.74s.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course Dan Bougourd, all the officials, the medic, Yvonne Dillon timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
Results (finals only): Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Benjamin Bradshaw; 2, Casey Crone; 3, Kye Beaumont. Honda Junior Extreme 1, Saul Bawden; 2, Jack Kelly; 3, George Molyneux; 4, Cav Sweeny. Junior Rotax 1, Travis Bradshaw;2, Eddie Dillon;3, Euan Bainborough; 5, Rio Osborne. Honda Senior Extreme 1, Shane Collins; 2, Rob Fagg; 3, Lee Hill; 4, Alex Connor; 5, John Pearson.
- The next round of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s championship will take place on Sunday, May 11 - spectators are most welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON