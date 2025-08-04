Manx athlete Aimee Cringle has secured an impressive eighth-place finish at the 2025 CrossFit Games, held at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York at the weekend.
The 26-year-old from Glen Maye was competing in only her second Games, having finished 13th on debut in Texas last year.
This year’s event marked the first time the prestigious competition had taken place on America’s east coast, running from Friday to Sunday.
Aimee took on the world’s top 30 female athletes in a gruelling series of challenges designed to crown the 'Fittest Woman on Earth'.
Events included high-intensity CrossFit workouts, as well as swimming, road cycling, and strongman-style exercises.
Her strongest performances came in the ‘Hammer Down’ and ‘Going Dark’ events, pushing her into the top 10 overall.
The former QEII student and Island Games athletics gold medallist finished only 316 points behind Australian weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey, who collected the title of Fittest Woman on Earth for the eighth time.
A professional athlete and qualified nurse, Aimee has had a standout year.
Back in May, she made the podium at the World Fitness Project in Indianapolis, another major international contest in the CrossFit calendar.
Her mum, Roberta Cringle, said: ‘She’s determined to get on that podium, and with all the hard graft and dedication, she might one day.
‘What a pleasure to watch the fantastic effort she made in the race to the finish. We’re immensely proud of you Aimee.’
Now ranked 14th in the world and 3rd in the UK, Aimee continues to earn admiration across the island, none more so than from her proud home village of Glen Maye