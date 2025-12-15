Kyle Watson scored his first goal for FC Isle of Man after more than 100 appearance for the club as the Ravens thrashed AFC Liverpool 5-0 at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The result was also a first for Rick Holden as he picked up his first home win as Ravens boss in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
AFC Liverpool started on the front foot at the national stadium and could have led if Callum Sherry hadn’t been on hand to cut out a dangerous early cross.
The visitors again nearly broke the deadlock shortly after as Elliot Taylor was played in on goal but FC Isle of Man’s Michael Williams managed to get back to exert pressure before home goalkeeper Adam Killey made a big save to keep the game goalless.
Josh Cain then had to come to the hosts’ rescue moments later to stop Joel Skillen going clean through on goal, before centre-back Al Maitland denied Cameron Rooney with a vital block.
The Ravens managed to get a proper foothold in the game when they edged their noses in front after a free-kick fell the way of Ste Whitley who saw his shot deflected past David Parkinson to make it 1-0.
Despite some pressure from the visitors, it remained 1-0 at the break as the Ravens’ back line held firm.
Into the second half, AFC Liverpool started brightly and Killey had to deal with a tricky ball over the ball which could have left him stranded, but the danger passed.
Charlie Higgins then forced a top drawer save from Parkinson as he made a stunning one-handed diving stop to prevent what would have been a brilliant goal for the hosts.
But there was to be no denying top scorer Higgins who managed to grab his goal moments later as he danced through some challenges and teed up former Wolves and Wigan youngster Dean Pinnington whose effort was blocked but came back to Higgins who slotted home to double the home side’s lead.
Only two minutes later, the Ravens were awarded a penalty as the ball appeared to be handled in the box following a corner, with the visitors reduced to 10 men as a result.
With Higgins having missed his last spot-kick, up stepped Watson who sent Parkinson the wrong way to make it 3-0 and score his first Ravens goal.
Just under quarter of an hour later, another corner to the hosts led to another scramble inside the box and Higgins was on hand to grab.
The scoring was completed in the 90th minute when Higgins teed up Dean Pinnington to bend an effort into the top corner to make the final scoreline 5-0 to FC Isle of Man.
The game was only marred by a melee at the end which saw Higgins sent off and Joe Middleton booked.
The result leaves the Manx side sitting in 19th place in the Premier Division table with 24 points from their 26 games played.
FC Isle of Man are back in action next weekend when they are on the road, travelling off island to face Glossop North End in Derbyshire on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 2pm.
The Ravens round out the year on Saturday, December 27 with a home game against Stockport Town at the Bowl.
SAM TURTON
