Action in the Manx National Two Day Trial gets underway on Saturday morning with the first riders leaving the TT Grandstand at 8am.
Numbers in the solo expert class are a little depleted this year because of clashes with other high-profile events in the UK and a number of other local riders not being available or injured.
Juan Knight is suffering with a shoulder problem and fellow former winner Barry Kinley is currently without a bike. Owen Chestnut is spending the summer in America, while Kaytlyn Adshead is competing in a Women’s British championship round and Nigel Crellin is riding the French Four-Day Trial.
This takes nothing away from the size of the entry with 250 solos and 18 sidecars setting out for two days of competition.
Ones to watch in the solo expert class include Scottish rider Malcolm Summers with an early number at No.11, Owen Gilchrist (104) and Tom Swindlehurst from Cumbria (106), all regular competitors on the national scene. Leading local riders are Chris Madigan (111) and Tom Knight (126).
Clubman has a large entry of quality riders and will see 2022 runner-up Andrew Reeves (221) starting as one of the favourites, together with any number of challengers who would expect to be fighting near the front of the field.
For 2023 the sidecars have reverted back to one class with the aim of building back the numbers and ensuring the sustainability of the category into the future.
At the head of the field we will likely see a head-to-head battle between British championship regulars Nigel and Gracie-Mae Scott against local driver Jack Corlett and his UK passenger Jamie Howe, the top two crews from last year.
Also riding well at national level are Robert and Stanley Head who will be challenging all the way.
On the first day the both solo and sidecar classes will head southwards, with a reversal on Sunday when competitors will head in a northerly direction.
The prize presentation takes place on Sunday evening at the Palace Hotel in Douglas.
Solo route - selected vantage points: 9.56am (estimated arrival of first riders) Old Stoney Mountain Quarry; 11am South Barrule Quarry; 12.13pm Ballaspit; 1.44 The Stacks; 2.43 Pooilvaaish ;3.08 Scarlett Point; 4.23 Knock Froy.
Sunday: 9.20am West Baldwin Bridge; 9.30 Injebreck Gulley; 10.10 Ballaugh quarry; 1.25pm Ballure plantation; 1.55 Snubbies Glen; 3.55 Ballacreetch; 4.20 Douglas Rugby Club (Port-e-Chee).
Sidecar route - Saturday: 9.10am Glen Lough; 10am Archallaghan plantation; 11am South Barrule quarry; 12.25pm Arassey plantation; 1.20 Dalby Slabs; 1.35 Juan ny Clara’s bridge; 3.10 Ballanicholas; 4pm Knock Froy. Sunday: 8.45am Bim’s Field (Sir George’s bridge); 10.15 Colden plantation; 10.55 Injebreck gulley; 11.45 Tholt-y-Will plantation 11.45; 2pm Glen Roy Mines; 3.13 Lark Hill; 3.40 Douglas Rugby Club.