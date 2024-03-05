The Isle of Man squad head to Europe Netball’s Under-17 Challenge event in Gibraltar this week.
The 12-strong line-up will take part in the tournament which runs between from Thursday to Sunday.
The islanders begin their campaign on Friday against Switzerland, before facing the hosts later that day.
The Manx take on Northern Ireland on Saturday morning before rounding out their campaign against Israel on Sunday.
Alongside the Challenge event the Manx are taking part in, teams from England, Scotland, UAE, Wales and Republic of Ireland will compete in the main Championship competition.
Matches for both tournaments will take place at the Tercentenary Hall and the Europa Sports Complex.
All matches will be live streamed on the Europe Netball YouTube channel.
Isle of Man squad:
Aalin Mayers, Amelie Hutchinson, Amy Gelling, Aoibh Nash, Breesha Collister, Charlotte Geldart, Chloe Schofield, Holly Charmer, Kate Doran, Leah Prentice, Lily Gell and Winnie Davies.