Icy roads and amber weather warnings led to a false start to 2025 for basketball players as multiple teams were forced to withdraw from what should have been the opening round of the 3x3 January Cup on Thursday.
The format of the cup will be adjusted to compensate and the competition is now due to start this Thursday evening in the NSC main hall.
While the slight delay to 2025 action is a disappointment it does provide the chance to look back at the regular season's opening rounds and give an overview of the 2024-25 league as it stands.
The league’s expanded line-up, with new teams SOS Cannons and Cheldan Property Pirates joining the fray, has added fresh energy to an already competitive field.
Wolves lead the pack
The reigning champions, Wolves, picked up right where they left off, dominating with strong defensive plays and balanced scoring.
They opened the season with commanding wins over Hoops, Cannons and Pirates, showcasing their depth and team chemistry.
Their matches against title rivals have been closer affairs, but victories over Cavaliers and Jets have solidified their position at the top. Standout performances from Cameron Scott and Ben Campbell have kept Wolves howling.
Jets soar and stumble
Forget Me Not Jets have shown flashes of brilliance, with big wins against Cannons, Hoops and Pirates highlighting their offensive firepower.
But their aura of invincibility has wavered after a narrow loss to Cavs in a dramatic overtime shootout and a tight game against Wolves. Despite this, the Glover brothers and Wayne Mears have ensured Jets remain a force to be reckoned with.
Cavaliers back in contention
Cavaliers have made a strong case for reclaiming their spot among the league’s elite. After a mixed start, including an early loss to Wolves, they turned heads with a thrilling overtime victory against Jets.
The additions of Chris Wolfendale and David Boyle have bolstered their lineup, with Wolfendale’s clutch shooting often turning the tide in key games. Wins over Pirates, Hoops and Cannons have cemented their status as title challengers.
Ravens finding their rhythm
Ravens, in their third season, have had an up-and-down campaign. They’ve faced roster challenges, including injuries and a short bench, but have still managed impressive victories over Hoops and Cannons.
Seb Smith has been a standout, delivering on both ends of the court, while Matthew Jones and Zak Mitchell have added consistency.
Losses to top-tier teams like Wolves and Jets have highlighted areas for improvement, but the Ravens remain competitive.
SOS Cannons: a promising start
Promoted from the Development League, SOS Cannons have had a steep learning curve in their first Senior League campaign.
They made an immediate impact with an opening-night win over Ravens and have shown flashes of potential in subsequent games.
Jack Wilkinson and Rowan Coulter have led the charge, but heavy losses to Wolves, Jets and Cavaliers underscore the challenge of competing at this level.
Pirates navigating new waters
As league newcomers, Cheldan Property Pirates have had a mixed bag of results, starting with narrow losses but eventually notching a strong win over Cannons.
Eddy Zolionis and Romas Kvedys have spearheaded their efforts and the team’s high-energy playstyle has kept them competitive. They remain a wildcard, capable of surprises as they continue to gel.
Hoops: building for the future
Hoops have struggled to find success on the scoreboard, but their development focus is evident in improved performances.
Players like Becky Dunne, Danielle Murphy and Gemma Kirkham have shown growth and, despite lopsided losses to the league’s stronger teams, Hoops continue to fight hard in every game.
- With Wolves and Jets leading the charge, Cavaliers finding their form and the league’s new additions adding excitement, the stage is set for an action-packed 2025.
Fans can look forward to more thrilling matchups and hard-fought games as the race for the title heats up.