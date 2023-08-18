The eagerly-anticipated centenary of the Manx Grand Prix has finally arrived and action on the Mountain Course will commence this Sunday afternoon at 1.30.
The first event took place on September 20, 1923 when it was known as the Amateur Motor Cycle Championship Race, catering for machines of up to 500cc in capacity, but with an award also going to the best 350cc (much the same as the current Senior Classic).
The winner of that inaugural race was Len Randles on a 3.5 horse power Sunbeam, who completed the five-lap distance at an impressive average speed of 52.77mph.
He finished 1min 17sec ahead of Kenneth Twemlow (New Imperial), receiving the splendid Premier A. B. Crookall trophy - the very same that is still in existence and will be presented to the winner of the Senior MGP on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
The organising Manx Motor Cycle Club was refused a permit to run the Amateur races in 1930, but joint Auto-Cycle Union/MMCC meetings were held to discuss the matter and a solution was found. This allowed the growing-in-popularity event to continue under a revised set of eligibility rules and under the new name of Manx Grand Prix.
It has remained much the same ever since.
Marked differences in recent times include the event being opened up more to riders from overseas, and this year’s Senior list has competitors from as far afield as Spain, Italy, France, Southern Ireland, Norway, United States of America, Germany and just about every corner of the United Kingdom, together with a handful of locals.
A relaxation of the rules now permits some riders to return to the traditional classes of the Manx, while star names from the TT have been permitted to race the classic events since those classes were introduced in the late 1980s.
Overall, it makes for a more interesting and open programme of races than the TT, which is very superbike orientated these days, and without the professional team element it often makes the racing even more competitive and close.
To mark the centenary of this great event there are numerous other aspects to this year’s meeting which, although now regrettably shortened to eight days from the traditional 14, it is action-packed from start to finish.
PRACTICE SCHEDULE - Sunday, August 20 ( roads closed from 12.45pm until no later than 6pm). Newcomers speed-controlled lap (1.30), Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying (1.45), Lightweight/Junior/Senior Classic qualifying (3.30). Monday, Aug 21: (roads closed 6-9pm at the latest) Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying (6.30), Lightweight/Junior/Senior Classic qualifying (7.17). Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (similar format); Friday, Aug 25 (roads closed 12.30pm until no later than 4.30) qualifying sessions from 1pm; Lightweight MGP (2.40pm).