The 20th edition of this season’s Media Isle of Man Team of the Week welcomes another two debutants into the fold.
It proved to be a dramatic day in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, not least when the title showdown between Peel and Ayre United was abandoned at Douglas Road because of a serious injury.
With the score standing at 2-2 with only minutes left, it remains to be seen whether the result will stand or the match will be replayed.
But catching the eye of Eric Clague’s ratings panel were one player from each side who make the grade in the latest hypothetical XI.
The duo in question, Peel’s Matty Woods and Ayre’s Harry Best, both feature in a three-man Team of the Week midfield alongside Peter Callow of St John’s.
Woods and Best were both in fine fettle during the curtailed top-of-the-table clash in the west of the island, while Callow produced a standout performance in the centre of the pitch as he helped the Johnners claim arguably the result of the day with a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.
Two other players who also impressed in that match at the Bowl were St Mary’s centre-back Karl Clark and his St John’s counterpart Sam Ingham who were standout performers for their respective sides and duly take their place in a four-man TotW defence.
Joining them in the backline are Laxey’s Tom Cowin and Rushen United’s Jack Gilbert. The latter was a key player in the Spaniards defence as they held Corinthians to a draw at Ballafletcher, while Cowin impressed at both ends of the pitch for the Miners as he scored the opening goal in a 4-0 win at St George’s.
Donning the Team of the Week goalkeeper gloves for the first time this season is Braddan shot-stopper Harry Callin who enjoyed a fine game in between the sticks for the Swans against Ramsey, pulling off a number of fine saves to keep his side in contention at Ballacloan and pip Rushen’s Dean Kearns to the number one jersey.
At the other end of the pitch a three-man attack leads the line, featuring Corinthians’ Joao Marques, Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles and Union Mills’ Jack Murray.
The latter bagged a brace to help the Millers claim a potentially vital three points in their battle against relegation with a 3-0 win at fellow strugglers Marown.
Pickles was the standout player for Ramsey as he scored a crucial goal in the northerners’ hard-fought victory over Braddan, while Marques was the Whites’ top performer as the home side battled to a 1-1 draw with Rushen at Ballafletcher.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Stuart Kneen who was back to his best with the whistle during a hard-fought battle at the Bowl between St Mary’s and St John’s.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Harry Callin (Braddan)
TotW apps: 1
Defence
Jack Gilbert (Rushen)
TotW apps: 2
Tom Cowin (Laxey) TotW apps: 3
Karl Clark (St Mary’s)
TotW apps: 4
Sam Ingham (St John’s)
TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Matty Woods (Peel)
TotW apps: 3
Harry Best (Ayre) TotW apps:2
Peter Callow (St John’s)
TotW apps:2
Attack
Joao Marques (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)
TotW apps: 2
Jack Murray (Union Mills)
TotW apps: 2
Referee
Stuart Kneen
(St Mary’s v St John’s)