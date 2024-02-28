It’s knockout week in the world of Isle of Man hockey as the men’s and women’s teams compete to advance in the cup, plate and bowl competitions.
The first of the two fixtures in the men’s cup sees current Premiership leaders Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A who will fancy themselves as an underdog in this fixture.
In what should be a close game, Motorworx Valkyrs A will want to bounce back after their defeat last weekend as they play the in-form Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A for the second spot in the cup final.
After meeting last Saturday in the league, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will be hoping for revenge as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A in the first semi-final in the women’s cup.
In the second semi, last year’s champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A face a tough test against a strong Motorworx Valkyrs A side.
In the men’s plate, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C after having their fixture postponed last weekend. Exceed Business Services Ramsey A will play the winner of this fixture in the next round.
The women’s plate sees a repeat of the fixture in the women’s cup but with the second teams as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Elsewhere, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C will be hoping for an upset win against Motorworx Valkyrs B after losing out last Saturday.
Rounding out the knockout fixtures is the women’s bowl, with the first fixture in this competition seeing J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
The second game will see Exceed Business Services Ramsey B and Motorworx Valkyrs C battle it out for the final spot in a final.
Outside of the knockouts, Motorworx Valkyrs C will play their rearranged Men’s Division Two fixture against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D this weekend.
In the Under-15s League, Canaccord Genuity Vikings play Motorworx Valkyrs, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas face Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 2:
Men’s Cup
12.35pmVikings A v Castletown A @ the NSC
12.35pmValkyrs A v Bacchas A @QEII
Women’s Cup
2.05pmBacchas A v Vikings A @ the NSC
11.05amValkyrs A v Castletown A @ QEII
Men’s Plate
12.35pmCastletown B v Vikings C @ CRHS
Women’s Plate
11.05amBacchas B v Vikings B @ the NSC
2.05pmCastletown C v Valkyrs B @ CRHS
Women’s Bowl
11.05amCastletown D v Vikings C @ CRHS
12.35pmRamsey B v Valkyrs C @ RGS
Men’s Division Two
2.05pmBacchas D v Valkyrs C @ QEII
Under-15s League
2.05pmVikings v Valkyrs @ QEII
3.35pmHarlequins v Castletown Sabres
@ the NSC