The 60th IQEQ Isle of Man Easter Festival of Running is set to celebrate its big landmark in style.
When advance entries closed, a remarkable entry of 634 had been received (354 men, 280 women), exceeding last year’s record advance entry by almost 60.
With entries also available on the days of the races (with a late entry surcharge), the three events will produce spectacular and colourful sights in Port Erin, Peel and Douglas.
Local runners who have pre-entered should collect their race packs from Manx Harriers clubhouse at the NSC this evening (Thursday) between 5.15 and 7pm. Packs can also be collected from Rushen United FC clubhouse in Port Erin on Friday between 3.30 and 5pm.
The biggest race in terms of numbers is the opening IQEQ 10k road race on Good Friday evening, with men and women starting together.
As Easter falls early this year, the start time is 5.30pm on Port Erin Promenade. It is a fast and scenic course, which last year saw the first two sub 30-minute times ever run for 10km on Manx tarmac.
A slight adjustment to the route last year undoubtedly made the course faster, but respective winners Scott Stirling (29.38) and Alice Goodall (33.05) will miss the event this year as they both represent Great Britain in the World Cross-Country Championships in Belgrade on Saturday.
Port Erin prom will be closed to traffic from 4pm until no later than 9pm, so everyone is asked to park in the upper part of the town.
The Full Factory Winnerswear Peel Hill Races take place on Saturday, with the men’s race off at 2.15pm and the women’s one hour later at 3.15.
There will be a road closure on part of East Quay, Peel from 7am until no later than 5pm.
The final action is the Outback 5km road races on Douglas Promenade walkway on Sunday morning. The women go first at 10.30, followed by the men at 11.15. Competitors should note that the clocks go forward overnight, giving them one hour less sleep on Saturday night.
The prize presentation and party takes place at the Outback Sports Bar in Douglas on Sunday evening, and is strictly ticket-only.
The clear favourite for the women’s title is local athlete Rachael Franklin (Manx Harriers) who has previously won in 2014, 2018 and 2019. The 2022 Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres representative is already the only local runner, male or female, to have won three Festival titles.
Gemma Astin may make an appearance, but perhaps only in the 10km race. Other locals to look out for include Becci Pate, Jess Bryan, Becky Watterson, Laura Dickinson and Joanne Schade. Belfast-based medical student Phoebe Coates should also go well in the two road races.
The men’s title is hard to predict, with an excellent depth of quality and little to choose between them. The Festival regularly catapults promising young runners to stardom, and Matt Knowles (Edinburgh Uni) could be the latest to achieve that.
With an impressive Festival debut in 2023 behind him, his 5km personal best of 14m 03s is well clear of anyone else in the field. He was also very impressive in the Peel Hill race last year, and with an improvement in his 10km time he could well taste success this weekend.
2016 champion Oliver Fox returns again, and the former Great Britain cross-country international is the only man in the field with a sub-30 minute 10km time to his credit - although he last achieved that in 2022.
Corrin Leeming and Alan Corlett could certainly challenge the best of the visiting athletes if they decide to line up in any of the events.
With the Easter Festival allowing, indeed thriving on student teams, there is an interesting local entry from Ramsey Grammar School, with Sam Perry, Lucas Stennett, Dom Dunwell and Ayrton Withington representing the school in all three races.
A number of former champions have returned for the 60th Festival, among them special guest Mara Yamauchi who was the women’s champion in 1998 under her maiden name of Myers, when she won all three races representing Oxford University.
Mara finished sixth for Great Britain in the 2008 women’s Olympic marathon in Beijing, the joint-highest position ever attained by a British woman in an Olympic marathon. She intends to run all three races – her focus this time being on enjoyment rather than winning.
David Griffiths